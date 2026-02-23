Updated 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board

The 2025 NFL season is officially in the books and the offseason is quickly heating up. Congrats to the Seattle Seahawks on their Super Bowl victory, by the way — sometimes it can be easy to forget what all the draft scouting, roster management and team building is ultimately for.

The fourth edition of my 2026 big board, this latest update expands it to 100 prospects. The NFL Scouting Combine is next week and getting official measurements and athletic testing for these players is always a big part of final evaluations. Plus, that’s when team executives, coaches, agents, and prospects all gather in the same place for a week. There’s usually a lot of juicy intel that comes out around this time.

Compared to my last big board release, this one has a bunch of new players, including ones I didn’t cover in my updated position ranking articles. There’s been some shuffling in the top 50 as well.

For complete scouting reports on the majority of these players and many more who didn’t make my top 100, check out my position ranking articles below:

Blue-Chip Prospects

1: Rueben Bain Jr. — ED, Miami

My No. 1 overall player in this class wire to wire, Bain’s first step off the line is otherworldly for a man his size, immediately putting the tackle in recovery mode. He has elite bend and flexibility for his size, turning the corner in an instant and playing with impressive agility and quickness for such a large human being. His hands jolt blockers on contact, ripping through them to apply pressure to the quarterback. He collapses pockets in fractions of a second, completely discarding the tackle within a step or two to break up a play.

2: Caleb Downs — S, Ohio State

A two-time consensus first-team All-American, Downs lines up all over the defense. His instincts are off the charts — he reads plays before they happen and as they develop as well as anyone, exploding to the ball with a suddenness and violence that completely detonates the play design. He has the fluidity and hip agility of a cornerback, capable of mirroring slot receivers in man coverage.

3: Jordyn Tyson — WR, Arizona State

A Colorado transfer originally who battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, Tyson has great size on the outside and is a master of creating separation. He uses a combination of elite quick-twitch athleticism and an advanced understanding of how to manipulate leverage, exploding out of his breaks so smoothly that defenders have difficulty keeping up with him. After the catch, he runs with purpose and has solid contact balance, generating yards with the ball in his hands.

4: Sonny Styles — LB, Ohio State

A converted safety with plus size for a linebacker, Styles is silky-smooth when changing direction and with incredible short-area burst. Violent in his run fits and capable of plowing through blockers, he plays like an old-school linebacker against the run, blowing up plays with some highlight-reel hits. He uses his long arms to deflect passes and close throwing lanes, taking up a massive amount of space in the middle of the field. In man coverage, he shows off his mirroring ability and can stay with backs, tight ends and slot receivers with equal effectiveness, using his size/speed combo to his advantage in each matchup.

5: Jeremiyah Love — RB, Notre Dame

A Heisman finalist, Love has game-changing speed, blowing past the second level when he gets a crease to gash defenses for huge chunks of yardage. In traffic, he keeps his feet moving and has strong contact balance, bouncing off hits and ripping through arm tackles in the hole. When he breaks into the open field, he’s both decisive and creative, making defenders look silly with his moves without spending too much time dancing around and letting backside pursuit catch up.

First-Round Talent

6: Carnell Tate — WR, Ohio State

Tate finally got his chance to shine for the Buckeyes after some teammates departed to the NFL. He might have the best hands and body control of any receiver I’ve ever scouted — he’s acrobatic with elite focus hauling in passes and is effective after the catch, making efficient use of the space available without risking fumbles or lost yardage. He shreds zone defenses, weaving into pockets of space and getting north/south after the catch, and he’s the best blocker in this receiver class.

7: Joshua Josephs — ED, Tennessee

The most underappreciated prospect in this class, Josephs has a massive wingspan and incredible power for his size, anchoring against the run and playing with exceptional eye discipline. He holds the edge and funnels action back inside, pursuing to make big plays in the backfield without giving up positioning or losing contain. With freakish bend around the edge, he plays with incredible hips and fluid movement, wasting no time turning the corner. His first step off the line is absurdly quick and he converts that speed to power well, exploding on contact to dent the line and create rush opportunities.

8: David Bailey — ED, Texas Tech

A transfer from Stanford, Bailey fires off the snap so quickly it sometimes looks like he left early. A violent pass rusher, he has so many moves he uses to go after the quarterback, using his quick first step and powerful hands to win one-on-one. He can stop and start on a dime, adding extra layers to his pass rush moves other players simply can’t match. As a run defender, Bailey holds his own at the point of attack and maintains the edge well enough, pursuing to make big tackles for a loss.

9: Arvell Reese — LB, Ohio State

An off-ball linebacker who may transition to edge rusher, Reese is a physical monster with prototypical size and strength. What makes him special is his speed and athleticism at that size — he flies around the football field, making plays sideline-to-sideline and routinely outrunning running backs and receivers to do it. His play speed is sensational, with quick processing and diagnosing of play designs, plus the reaction times to put his immense physical tools to use. As a pass rusher, he has an explosive first step that puts tackles in recovery mode immediately, with superb speed to power moves to take advantage of the momentum he generates.

10: Jermod McCoy — CB, Tennessee

McCoy didn’t play at all in 2025 after tearing his ACL last January. But he has smooth hips and fluid transition abilities and is sticky in man coverage, keeping his assignment on lockdown with quick feet and natural reaction skills. He has great awareness, defending multiple routes in his area without losing anyone in traffic. He loves to bait quarterbacks into dangerous throws, using his eyes to manipulate them into attempting throws he’s ready to break on.

11: Francis Mauigoa — OT, Miami

Mauigoa is an incredible mover at his size, with the fluidity and agility in space of a much smaller man. In the run game, he pancakes defenders on the move, gliding to his spots and clearing a path in front of him. In pass protection, he has excellent mirroring abilities, using quick feet and coordinated hands to keep his man in front of him and ward off pass rushers. He moves people, with some incredible drive-blocking reps on tape and the functional power in both his hands and lower half to cause some serious damage in short-yardage situations.

12: Spencer Fano — OT, Utah

With experience at both right and left tackle, Fano stands out as an elite mover at the tackle position. His change-of-direction skills and fluidity are otherworldly, and he routinely puts them to use in the run game. When in space, he can redirect and connect on blocks most tackles simply can’t. Utah frequently took advantage of this by using him as a lead blocker and pulling him around on lots of power and counter runs. When outflanked or initially beaten, he can recover with incredible quickness, staying engaged on the block and buying his quarterback more time.

13: Mansoor Delane — CB, LSU

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Delane has all-world change-of-direction abilities and movement skills. It doesn’t matter how fast he or the receiver is going, because he can turn on a dime with incredibly smooth hips and elite footwork to stay sticky in coverage. He can track multiple routes when playing zone with ease and plays off the quarterback well, jumping routes for easy picks and shutting down his area. At the catch point, he consistently rakes through the receiver’s arms to break up passes even if he can’t get his hands on the football.

14: Makai Lemon — WR, USC

A first-team All-Big Ten player, Lemon’s change-of-direction abilities stand out, making moves in the open field that make defenders look silly. Whether he’s running complex routes or shaking guys after the catch, he’s slippery and tough for defenders to get their hands on. Combined with lightning-quick acceleration off the line of scrimmage, he can attack all levels of the field, running a complete route tree with a technical precision coaches will love.

15: Olaivavega Ioane — G, Penn State

A late arrival to the sport, Ioane is a load for defensive linemen to try to deal with in the trenches, consistently winning with power and imposing his will on the opposing front. He has massive, powerful hands that jolt defenders on contact and give him an immediate advantage off the snap. In pass protection, he stymies speed rushers with his quick punch and has the foot speed to stay in front of the shifty 3-techs he’s faced, with great hand usage to combat them and hold the pocket.

16: Fernando Mendoza — QB, Indiana

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a national champion, Mendoza is built like a prototypical NFL passer. He is pinpoint accurate to all three levels of the field, with superb ball placement and great timing and anticipation. Defenders bounce off his big frame, and he can muscle through sacks to gain positive yards out of broken plays. Pressure doesn’t faze him, and he thrives in hostile environments and championship moments, rising to the occasion with steady play and clutch throws.

17: Christen Miller — DT, Georgia

Another monster from Georgia’s defensive line, Miller has elite foot speed and explosive quickness for an interior defensive lineman. With plus lateral agility as well, he has the fluid movement skills and speed to destroy many interior offensive linemen, shredding their pass sets off the snap. His ability to penetrate the backfield quickly is incredibly disruptive and he did it consistently, whether he made the play himself or caused enough havoc for someone else to.

Borderline First-Round Talent

18: Dillon Thieneman — S, Oregon

A transfer from Purdue, Thieneman is a plus athlete even by NFL standards. He can play as a deep safety in single-high schemes, down in the box or in the slot. He brings the boom in run support and in the secondary without sacrificing his fundamentals, slamming throwing windows shut and snuffing out screens and runs with consistency.

19: Malik Muhammad — CB, Texas

Muhammad is a supreme athlete, smooth as butter in his transitions and with exceptional closing speed from off-coverage. His athleticism translates to one-on-one assignments, with the deep speed to easily cover any receiver he faces and the short-area twitch to mirror shifty receivers through multiple breaks without losing stride. In zone, he has great eye discipline and the ability to read and react.

20: T.J. Parker — ED, Clemson

It wasn’t the banner year Parker hoped for, but he’s a masterful technician of a pass rusher, with many different moves he uses to create pressure. His hand usage in particular is exceptional, with strong initial contact to set the tone and great hand-fighting skills to free himself from blocks. He doesn’t overpursue or lose contain often, and he’s disciplined in his rush lanes, not allowing the quarterback to scramble free through his side of the line.

21: Denzel Boston — WR, Washington

A hard worker who’s developed his game over several years with the Huskies, Boston has the size to dominate almost every cornerback he faces. He creates separation against press coverage through physicality and exceptional route running, with fantastic little moves to sell his routes and sharp breaks to get open. Over the middle of the field, Boston is a nightmare for defenses to cover, shredding them for routine chunk plays.

22: Peter Woods — DT, Clemson

A former five-star recruit, Woods is such an explosive athlete for his size. He has uncanny quickness and fluidity to his movements, firing off the snap with a suddenness that catches blockers by surprise, thundering into them or dancing around them before they can react. He makes some incredible plays against the run, with consistent backfield production throughout his college career and solid fundamentals in that phase.

23: KC Concepcion — WR, Texas A&M

A transfer from N.C. State, Concepcion is an excellent route runner, with a diverse route tree and an advanced ability to tempo his routes to create separation through fakes and quick cuts. He turns into a running back with the ball in his hands, weaving through the defense for huge plays. He’s liable to house a simple slant if he has an angle, and he routinely adds 10-15 extra yards after short catches.

24: Lee Hunter — DT, Texas Tech

The well-traveled Hunter is a load to deal with down low. He’s a tremendous run defender, manning multiple gaps and blowing up rushing plays with his presence alone. He demolishes offensive linemen on contact, with overwhelming strength at the point of attack and the anchor to hold his ground against dedicated drive blocks. He has the foot quickness to execute complex pass rush packages and the strength to just bulldoze interior linemen.

25: Max Klare — TE, Ohio State

A Purdue transfer, Klare is an elite route runner for the position. He can beat linebackers down the field and is too big for safeties and corners to match at the catch point. He’s fast and can decelerate surprisingly well for a man his size, creating consistent separation down the field. After the catch, he’s got some juice, though he’s more liable to run through someone than make them miss in the open field.

26: Jadarian Price — RB, Notre Dame

Love’s backfield running mate in South Bend, Price plays with an appealing combination of speed and power. He runs like a bowling ball through contact, ripping through tackles and punishing defenders who get in his way. When he finds a little daylight, he accelerates in a heartbeat, leaving would-be tacklers flat-footed as he races past them. He plays with patience and vision behind the line of scrimmage, and he’s shown a surprisingly sophisticated route tree in limited opportunities.

27: Kenyon Sadiq — TE, Oregon

A practical lock for the first round, Sadiq is an explosive vertical athlete, blowing past linebackers down the field and making safeties work hard to keep up with him. That game-changing speed makes him a difficult cover when combined with his body control and rapid acceleration and deceleration abilities, making him a great route runner. He can make people miss in space as easily as run through them — or hurdle over them.

28: Akheem Mesidor — ED, Miami

A transfer from West Virginia, Mesidor is an older prospect but an explosive pass rusher. His first step off the line is nuts and he puts tackles in recovery mode immediately. With exceptional hand usage and a deep and devastating bag of pass rush moves, he’s an advanced pass rusher who knows how to win in multiple ways. Few players in this class are better at setting up an opponent over the course of a game for a move that will pay off in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Hill Jr. — LB, Texas 29:Jr. — LB, Texas

A former second-team All-American, Hill is a downhill playmaker. He reads the field incredibly well, putting his foot in the ground and making for the ball-carrier like he was shot out of a cannon. Combined with his impressive lateral quickness and agility, he can make insane plays against the run, covering sideline-to-sideline and making plays in the backfield. He plays with good awareness in space, keeping shallow receivers in front of him and rallying to make the tackle. Despite his reputation, he can get deep quickly and break up passes down the seam or on in-breaking routes from his underneath position.

30: Kayden McDonald — DT, Ohio State

A 2025 breakout, McDonald is a game-changing run defender. He regularly takes on double teams, easily holding his ground and often resetting the line of scrimmage back. His play strength is elite, occupying space and funneling the action towards his linebackers to come up and make tackles. With quick feet for his size and the ability to get skinny, McDonald can knife into the backfield effectively, blowing up plays when he wants to penetrate and contribute to the action directly.

Second-Round Talent

31: Cashius Howell — ED, Texas A&M

A transfer from Bowling Green in 2024, Howell is moving before anyone else is, using his first step to engage his blocker and set the tone for the rep. Few players in this class have as deep and as varied a bag of pass rush moves as he does, and he keeps tackles guessing all game long with his approach to each snap. He plays with good instincts in the backfield, with a knack for finishing plays and solid backfield production in each of his collegiate seasons.

32: Emmanuel Pregnon — G, Oregon

A transfer from USC, Pregnon is as refined as they come after six years of college football. His hand placement and timing in the run game are immaculate, knocking defenders off-balance and maintaining tight control of the rep. With long arms and quick feet, he’s a fantastic pass blocker. He can establish initial contact and has a counter for every interior move, keeping low and flexible without compromising his solid base.

33: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — S, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is an unheralded player but boy is his tape fun. He has plus length and athleticism and is very fluid in space, with sharp change of direction skills and rapid acceleration that allows him to break on underneath passes and quick cuts to disrupt routes. With his size, he can physically match up in man coverage with tight ends, matching their height and being disruptive through the route.

34: Kadyn Proctor — OT, Alabama

A mammoth from Iowa, Proctor is a wall in pass protection, with massive arms and a wide stance that simply takes a lot of time for edge rushers to get around — if they can at all. He routinely stonewalls pass rushers by initiating contact with those long arms, stunning defenders with his heavy punch and disrupting their movement. Bull rushes die on contact with him in an almost comical fashion, and when he controls the rep, pass rushers are simply helpless.

35: Caleb Lomu — OT, Utah

A two-year starter opposite Fano, Lomu has plus athleticism and smooth movement skills. He’s so polished in space, adeptly locating and connecting on blocks to clear space on the second level. In pass protection, he’s a natural, winning with a consistent kickslide and eye-popping recovery ability. He mirrors rushers around the edge with impeccable timing and hand usage, forming a clean wall that rarely gives purchase.

36: Chris Bell — WR, Louisville

Bell’s draft stock is a bit in flux given the ACL injury he sustained late in the season. He uses his size to his advantage, punishing defenders after the catch and running through arm tackles. With legit speed and surprising quickness and short-area agility, he creates separation at all levels of the field, tempoing his routes well and selling fakes to give him extra space. His deep-ball tracking is a plus, adjusting to off-target throws and reeling in well-placed passes in tight spaces.

37: Keith Abney II — CB, Arizona State

A champion speed skater in his youth, Abney is an exceptionally fluid athlete. He offers no purchase to a receiver on his break, cleanly decelerating to prevent separation windows and using his smooth hips to stay attached. With quick feet and great recovery speed, he can close passing lanes from off coverage as well, or on the occasions he loses a step throughout the route.

38: D’Angelo Ponds — CB, Indiana

A slot corner in the NFL, Ponds has elite change-of-direction skills and a blazing fast top speed, allowing him to stay sticky with anyone in man coverage. He has silky-smooth hips and such natural deceleration skills that he rarely cedes any separation, even on quick routes designed to get easy yards. He’s great at diagnosing routes and beating receivers to the catch point, but he isn’t overaggressive to the point of getting burned.

39: Keionte Scott — CB, Miami

A transfer from San Diego, Scott is a physical nickel defender. He’s excellent as a blitzer and run defender, playing the ball carrier with power and wrapping up consistently. With quick, fluid hips and good lateral agility, he can blanket receivers in man coverage, staying sticky even on shorter routes without giving up big plays. He is an instinctive zone defender with good ball production when allowed to play with his eyes on the quarterback.

40: Omar Cooper Jr. — WR, Indiana

A four-star recruit from Indianapolis, Cooper is an athletic monster and downfield threat. He’s electric after the catch, making defenders miss in space, and has soft hands to reel in difficult passes. He can create separation at all three levels of the field and has exceptional body control, contorting himself to make outstanding catches look easy. When asked, he’s a willing and physical blocker, especially on the perimeter.

41: Kamari Ramsey — S, USC

A transfer from UCLA, Ramsey is a safety/slot corner hybrid who can fire downhill and make plays near the line of scrimmage, unafraid of the physicality in traffic and arriving to the ball with purpose. He has the man coverage abilities of a cornerback, able to mirror tight ends and slot receivers with fluidity and quickness. His short-area agility is top-notch and it lets him stay sticky in man coverage against even the shiftiest receivers.

42: Keldric Faulk — ED, Auburn

Built in a lab to play on the defensive line in the NFL, Faulk can line up as a stand-up rusher, play with his hand in the dirt, or even reduce inside to moonlight at 3-technique. The power he has in his hands is staggering — often quite literally to the offensive linemen who have to stop him. He plays with devastating strength on contact, dislodging blockers and resetting the line of scrimmage. He’s not as fast as some of these smaller players, but he makes up for it with quick feet and freakish bend.

43: Xavier Scott — CB, Illinois

Coming off a serious foot injury that caused him to miss most of his senior season, Scott plays all over the secondary, from safety to outside corner. He thrives in zone coverage, baiting quarterbacks into bad throws and suffocating underneath routes. He’s at his best when he can play downhill, firing to the ball and laying the boom on ball carriers, raking through to break up passes, and diagnosing screens and crossers with uncanny timing and play recognition.

44: Caleb Banks — DT, Florida

Banks has been hampered by an injury recently, but he moves with a level of twitchiness and fluidity that sets him apart from other prospects. The way he moves just shouldn’t be possible at his size, and he shoots gaps like a man 50 pounds lighter. He can penetrate in an instant, forcing the issue off the snap with a quick first step and powerful hands that initiate contact and give him the space he needs to operate.

45: Avieon Terrell — CB, Clemson

The younger brother of Falcons CB AJ Terrell, Avieon plays as physically as any corner I’ve scouted, punishing ball carriers in run support with routine highlight-reel hits. He’s a smooth mover with excellent transition abilities, mirroring receivers through their routes with ease. Positioning is one of his strengths, as a big part of his high ball production is due to his ability to be in the right place at the right time through a combination of athleticism and technique.

46: R Mason Thomas — ED, Oklahoma

A four-year player for the Sooners, Thomas has an impressive first step off the line of scrimmage that puts tackles in immediate scramble mode. He has the bend and fluidity around the edge to apply instant pressure on the quarterback if he gets that first step, and he plays with great hands, keeping his chest clean and winning the leverage battle consistently. Once he gets into the backfield, he chases down the ball carrier like a bullet, with impressive backfield production each of the last two seasons.

47: Max Iheanachor — OT, Arizona State

Born in Nigeria and with just five years of football experience entering draft weekend, Iheanachor has ridiculous upside. With a massive wingspan and absurdly quick feet for his size, he moves differently from most offensive linemen. He can bend his hips and match speed rushers around the arc, anchoring against bull rushes and is a weapon on the move and in space. When he gets his hands on pass rushers, he ends the rep, with powerful hands that stun defenders on contact.

48: Gennings Dunker — G, Iowa

A college tackle who will move inside to guard at the next level, Dunker is a true people mover. In short yardage and goal line situations, he generates explosive vertical displacement, carving holes in the defensive front to pave lanes for the offense to use. In the run game, he moves well in space, climbing to the second level and erasing linebackers and safeties from the play. He has great quickness and mirroring ability for a guard, with the precision and hand usage to ward off even the most creative pass rushers.

49: Jacob Rodriguez — LB, Texas Tech

A fan-favorite college football player, Rodriguez is a devastating run defender, covering sideline to sideline with ease and making smart reads to fill the right gaps. Even when offensive linemen get their hands on him, he uses his strong hands to free himself to make plays. In coverage, he plays his zones with impressive discipline, using his range to lock down multiple throwing lanes and timing his breaks to get his hands on the football. He’s also a smart pass rusher, timing his blitzes well and causing havoc in the backfield.

50: Jake Slaughter — C, Florida

Slaughter has a bit of an unusual build for a center. He’s an all-world pass protector, playing under supreme control at all times. His hand usage is masterful and he knows how to manipulate spacing on the interior, pinning pass rushers inside and congesting the areas they can work from. He gets low in his stance and plays with outstanding leverage, using his powerful hands to move defenders off the ball and get under their pads.

51: Bud Clark — S, TCU

A Senior Bowl standout, Clark is a phenomenal zone defender, reading route combinations and the quarterback’s eyes to jump routes and make plays. Few in this class are as good as he is at clamping down on underneath routes, arriving to the ball with explosiveness but under control. He’s a good run defender and a reliable tackler, making plays on the back end and closing off angles to the open field.

52: Domonique Orange — DT, Iowa State

“Big Citrus,” Orange combines devastating power with surprisingly light feet for a nose tackle. The “dancing bear” of this class, he can penetrate quickly off the snap, getting vertical with speed and forcing the offensive line to reset to account for him. He moves people off the line of scrimmage, bulldozing blockers and completely destroying plays. Dedicated double teams and drive blocks are mere annoyances to him, as he has a strong anchor and isn’t moved off his spot.

53: Romello Height — ED, Texas Tech

Height previously played at Auburn, USC and Georgia Tech before landing with the Red Raiders. He is a pass-rushing specialist with unmatched get-off, firing off the ball to apply immediate pressure on the opposing tackle on every rep. Quarterbacks are constantly forced to step up in the pocket when he’s barreling toward them, even if he doesn’t win cleanly. He has a deep bag of pass rush moves and some well-crafted counters to play off them, chaining moves in dizzying sequences that keep tackles guessing on every play.

54: Blake Miller — OT, Clemson

A four-year starter at right tackle, Miller plays with excellent leverage and awareness. He gets low in his stance and that powers him in the run game, getting under defenders’ pads and driving them off the ball. He knows how to work angles in pass protection, getting depth on his kickslide without opening up his inside shoulder and using his arms to ward off contact and force speed rushers around the arc.

Third-Round Talent

55: Ty Simpson — QB, Alabama

A former five-star recruit, Simpson wins by playing smarter than everyone around him. He can dissect defenses when kept clean, manipulating safeties with his eyes and dicing up downfield coverage. With a compact, quick release, he fires the ball with great anticipation and timing, hitting receivers just out of their breaks and beating the coverage to the spot. His ball placement is a major plus, leading his receivers away from big hits and protecting them from lurking defenders.

56: Nicholas Singleton — RB, Penn State

A ridiculous athlete, Singleton boasts great size for a running back. His speed is sensational, stressing defenses from the snap with his ability to hit the hole and get downfield in an instant. He can stop on a dime and has nimble feet, picking his way through traffic at the line and finding the creases to maximize his runs. Unlike others in this class, he’s a legitimate route runner from the receiver position, running a sophisticated route tree and beating defensive backs one-on-one, creating separation and playing with strong hands.

57: Daylen Everette — CB, Georgia

A college veteran, Everette has true vertical speed that lets him get depth quickly and shut off deep routes before they materialize. He’s comfortable playing multiple positions across the secondary and filling a variety of coverage roles, from deep-field safety to outside corner. With a plus wingspan and great play strength, he’s a bully at the catch point, consistently winning over bigger receivers through his timing, technique, and tenacity.

58: LT Overton — ED, Alabama

A tweener who’s best on the interior as a pass rusher, Overton moves incredibly well at his size. He has the short-area quickness and bend of a man 30 pounds lighter. Overton has ludicrous reps on film that other players simply can’t replicate, pulling off eye-popping moves with insane fluidity. He plays with earth-shattering hands, detonating on contact with blockers and straight-up moving people where he wants them to go.

59: Zakee Wheatley — S, Penn State

A former four-star recruit, Wheatley is a speedster at the safety position. He has true sideline-to-sideline range as a single-high safety, covering both sidelines and flying around the back end of the defense. His speed lets him trigger downhill on underneath routes with precision and excellent timing, blowing up passing lanes and making contact at the catch point without drawing flags. He has the fluidity and lateral quickness to play solid man coverage against tight ends, running backs and even slot receivers.

60: Chandler Rivers — CB, Duke

Another undersized cornerback, Rivers breaks on the ball as well as anyone, disrupting the timing of quick routes and playing physical despite his size. He’s feisty at the catch point, playing through the receiver’s hands to knock away passes and prevent completions. In zone coverage, he plays with a natural feel, settling in the right spots and keeping contact with multiple routes as needed.

61: Connor Lew — C, Auburn

Coming off a torn ACL suffered in October, Lew is a fantastic athlete for a center. A master of leverage, he knows how to make life difficult for taller defenders, consistently getting under their pads and controlling the point of attack. In pass protection, he walls off with solid anchor strength and exceptional hand-fighting skills. Interior defenders have a tough time getting hands on him, as he’s always moving and utilizing quick adjustments to alter his positioning, keeping pass rushers guessing.

62: Zion Young — ED, Missouri

A transfer from Michigan State, Young was built in a lab to play on the defensive line. He has exceptional length and power, one of the premier edge setters in the class. The strength he plays with on every snap frustrates offensive linemen, and he stacks and sheds with the best of them to hold his ground and make plays in the backfield. He shows flashes of advanced pass-rushing skill, too, with consistent hand usage and some natural bend to his game.

Chris Johnson — CB, San Diego State 63:— CB, San Diego State

The highest-graded cornerback in PFF’s system in 2025, Johnson is an exceptionally skilled zone cornerback. He’s incredible at keeping route awareness in his area while focusing his eyes on the quarterback, baiting them into bad throws and making plays on the ball. His ability to trigger downhill lets him play with a soft cushion without giving up easy yards underneath, as he flies to the football with uncanny speed and is a sure tackler in space.

64: CJ Allen — LB, Georgia

A two-year starter for the Bulldogs, Allen is a premier run stuffer. He flies around the field, bringing the boom as a tackler from sideline to sideline. He reads the field well, making his run fits with both speed and precision to bring the ball carrier down. Even when offensive linemen get their hands on him, he works through their blocks, with great hand usage and the power necessary to free himself to make plays. He has great blitz production thanks to his combination of size and speed, overwhelming running backs trying to pick him up.

65: Jonah Coleman — RB, Washington

A bowling ball of a running back, Coleman punishes defenders in the hole, routinely driving through multiple tacklers before they manage to get him on the ground. His vision is elite, reading the blocking scheme and defenses to find cutback lanes, rushing angles and open spaces on the field. He surprises defenders with how quickly he gets to the second level and he can beat linebackers and safeties to the sideline for extra yards.

66: Pat Coogan — C, Indiana

A transfer from Notre Dame, Coogan is a fantastic pass protector, disrupting interior pass rushers with superb timing on his punches. When faced with crafty 3-techs, he matches them in hand fighting, using his strong hands and rapid movements to keep the defender off balance and unable to execute their moves. In zone schemes, he can dominate, hitting his marks and overwhelming defenders on the move. He performs well in gap schemes, too, and is a versatile run blocker who simply outworks defenders no matter the play design.

67: Elijah Sarratt — WR, Indiana

A former FCS player, Sarratt owns the middle of the field. He absolutely shreds zone coverages, breaking open between defenders with uncanny timing on his routes. As a route runner, he has an advanced understanding of how to set up defenders, creating consistent separation. Sarratt has excellent hands and rarely drops passes, securing tough catches consistently and never wavering to the point of concentration drops. He has plus body control at the catch point to keep his feet in-bounds and haul in passes outside his frame.

68: Dae’Quan Wright — TE, Ole Miss

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Wright takes on blocking assignments most tight ends would never be asked to do, routinely solo blocking defensive ends on the line of scrimmage. At his size, he’s blazingly fast, getting vertical on linebackers and safeties and threatening the seams on every snap. He’ll burn coverage defenders who give him too soft a cushion with quick in-breaking cuts, and then counter again with double moves once the defense tightens up again.

69: Colton Hood — CB, Tennessee

A transfer from Colorado, Hood is best in man coverage, where he can use his plus athleticism and smooth hips to blanket receivers one-on-one. With good top speed and excellent short-area quickness and change-of-direction skills, he plays with great anticipation, putting in the work in the film room and showcasing it on game days.

70: Eli Stowers — TE, Vanderbilt

A former quarterback, Stowers threatens the defense over the top on every snap, liable to blow past linebackers and even safeties with ease. It’s more than just long speed, too, as he has the quick burst to get up to top speed quickly and forces defenses to play with a softer cushion than most tight ends typically get. He’s creative in space, finding soft spots in the zone or dusting man defenders in scramble drills, creating easy separation with his burst and quick-twitch athleticism on every snap.

71: Nadame Tucker — ED, Western Michigan

A transfer from Houston and one of my hidden gems in this class, Tucker is an elite pass rusher. He primarily lines up as a stand-up rusher and he is devastating from that alignment. His first step off the line grants him the immediate upper hand, firing off the ball and dictating contact throughout the rep. He knows how to knife into the backfield to make big plays — and he does so frequently — but he doesn’t leave his assignments to chase stats. As a pass rusher, he has a deep array of moves he uses and has the quick feet to dance past offensive tackles.

72: Skyler Gill-Howard — DT, Texas Tech

A former Division II star and Northern Illinois transfer, Gill-Howard can threaten either shoulder of the guard blocking him on every snap, with an elite first step and the quickness to knife into the backfield in an instant. Off the snap, he applies immediate pressure, threatening to penetrate the backfield and forcing the offensive line to react. He plays with strong hands and has the core strength to hold up at the point of attack, with a crafty pass-rush plan and the hand-fighting skills to pay it off.

73: Sam Roush — TE, Stanford

A four-star recruit from Nashville, Roush is a versatile tight end who can block and catch passes. He plays a lot of snaps in-line, taking on advanced blocking responsibilities for the college level. As a receiver, he creates natural separation at the intermediate level of the middle, gouging defenses for huge gains over the middle. He has soft hands and a wide catch radius, bringing in passes outside his frame and consistently threatening the seams.

74: A.J. Haulcy — S, LSU

A transfer from New Mexico and Houston, Haulcy is almost built more like a linebacker than a true safety. He’s most comfortable in zone coverage, with natural instincts and the ability to fire downhill in an instant. He thrives breaking on underneath routes, putting his foot in the ground and blowing up the receiver when the ball arrives. In run support, he consistently takes smart angles to the ball carrier, using the sideline to his advantage when he can and closing off space before bringing the ball carrier down.

75: Derrick Moore — ED, Michigan

The forgotten man on the Wolverines’ defensive line, Moore has a quick first step and great speed-to-power moves, translating his natural get-off into force on the opposing tackle. He can play in a variety of schemes and alignments, using his fluid hips and fundamental hands to work over tackles game in and game out. A capable run defender, he sets a hard edge and is a sure tackler.

76: Jake Golday — LB, Cincinnati

A transfer from Central Arkansas, Golday is a freakish athlete with incredible range and long strides that eat up ground. He is a punishing tackler and rarely gets caught up in traffic, freeing himself from blocks with smart hand usage and staying connected to the play. In zone coverage, he plays with good awareness and has enough range to play deeper zones when needed.

77: Genesis Smith — S, Arizona

A true junior, Smith is an incredibly versatile coverage piece on the back end. With a freakishly long wingspan and smooth transition abilities, he almost looks more like a corner out there, seamlessly matching receivers through their routes in man coverage. He has some twitchiness to his game that’s rare for taller safeties and it lets him break on passes with a quickness that catches quarterbacks by surprise. In zone coverage, he plays with good instincts and a natural feel for the game, recognizing route combos and making plays on the ball.

78: Dani Dennis-Sutton — ED, Penn State

A former five-star recruit, Dennis-Sutton sets a hard edge in the run game, using his supreme length to hold opposing tackles at bay and control the point of attack. With a powerful bull rush and some real juice when he gets going, he’s a terrifying sight in the backfield, tracking down quarterbacks and ball carriers like he was shot out of a cannon. When he establishes proper leverage, his leg drive moves people and creates havoc in short-yardage situations.

79: Gabe Jacas — ED, Illinois

An exceptional athlete, Jacas can play as a stand-up rusher or with his hand in the dirt. He’s a great hand-fighter, keeping his chest clean and manipulating the opposing tackle with his movement. He’s a power rusher with some juice, letting him drive through blockers’ chests or dart around them with a quick rip move. Off the snap, his explosive first step gives him several advantages.

80: Dontay Corleone — DT, Cincinnati

The Godfather himself, Corleone explodes off the ball with incredible quickness at 330-plus pounds, shattering blocking schemes when he gets moving. He plays low in his stance, maximizing his leverage and showcasing his immense strength. As a pass rusher, he plays with violent hands, stunning blockers on contact and pushing through them for big plays. His bull rush is effective, and he goes to it often.

Mid-Round Talent

81: Justin Joly — TE, N.C. State

A transfer from UConn, Joly runs routes like a receiver, creating space consistently at all levels of the field and punishing defenses over the middle. He’s a great athlete, with smooth movement skills and plus short-area quickness, shaking man coverage with sharp cuts and making people miss after the catch. With great hands and a large catch radius, he’ll clean up the quarterback’s mistakes as long as the pass is at least somewhat near him.

82: Bishop Fitzgerald — S, USC

A transfer from N.C. State, Fitzgerald has the range to play in true single-high schemes, covering sideline to sideline with ease and speed. With the quick-twitch athleticism to mirror receivers in man coverage and the footwork to match receivers through their routes without false steps or wasted movement, he can blanket people man-to-man. He’s a film junkie and diagnoses plays quickly, and he loves to bait quarterbacks into throws he knows he can get.

83: Albert Regis — DT, Texas A&M

A redshirt senior, Regis can play nose tackle or 3-tech. He has incredible anchor strength, shrugging off double teams with ease and holding his ground against even the most dedicated work from the offensive line. He knows what he’s out there to do, manning his gaps and maintaining leverage against the run to force the ball carrier where other defenders can make plays. His leverage is exceptional, both in pass rushing and against the run. He keeps his hands high and establishes contact immediately off the snap, letting his powerful hands go to work keeping blockers away from his body.

84: Sam Hecht — C, Kansas State

A former walk-on, Hecht is an advanced pass protector with exceptional hand usage to protect his chest and attack pass rushers. He stands strong against bull rushes and doesn’t lose ground against bigger defenders, holding the point of attack and seamlessly recovering to a variety of pass rush moves. Against the run, he’s effective enough in space and executes reach and combo blocks well.

85: Keylan Rutledge — G, Georgia Tech

A transfer from Middle Tennessee State, Rutledge is a powerful presence on the interior. He has plus length and impressive grip strength, locking onto defenders and dictating the rep. He’s a nasty finisher in the run game, playing through the whistle and delivering some textbook pancake blocks. In pass protection, he has a strong anchor and good hand usage to keep his chest clean, playing under control and not panicking if he’s initially beaten.

86: Bryce Boettcher — LB, Oregon

A former MLB draft pick of the Astros, Boettcher plays with great instincts, reading the field well and diagnosing plays as they develop. He plugs the gaps in run defense well, making his fits and is a sure tackler when he gets his hands on the ball carrier. An exceptional coverage defender, he has a great blend of range and short-area quickness. He can stick with tight ends and backs in man coverage, but he’s especially dangerous in zone.

Darrell Jackson Jr. — DT, Florida State 87:Jr. — DT, Florida State

A transfer from Maryland via Miami, Jackson is a physical, hard-nosed presence on the defensive line. He eats double teams with impunity, stacking them up and holding his ground with proper leverage and great anchor strength. He’s a monster against interior runs, shedding blocks and making tackles at the line of scrimmage. With decent mobility at his size, he can chase outside runs and make plays in the backfield.

88: Skyler Bell — WR, UConn

A transfer from Wisconsin, Bell is a veteran route runner who plays with both subtlety and explosiveness. He gets easy separation on in-breaking routes, dicing up defenses over the middle of the field. After the catch, he has a few moves, getting upfield quickly and making the first would-be tackler miss. Against zone coverage, he knows how to find open spaces and settle into them, making himself available to his quarterback.

89: Tim Keenan III — DT, Alabama

A fifth-year senior, Keenan is a pretty safe pick as a rotational run stuffer. He stymies double teams and holds his ground with unwavering effectiveness, getting low and winning the leverage battle. He’s nearly impossible to move when he gets set, and he has surprising lateral quickness, allowing him to jump a gap over or create quick penetration right off the snap. This puts even more pressure on the offensive line to counter him, freeing up his teammates to make plays.

90: Malachi Fields — WR, Notre Dame

A transfer from Virginia, Fields is a jumbo receiver who has deceptive speed to his game. A contested catch monster, he has vice-grip hands that haul in difficult passes and he boxes out defenders like an expert rebounder. After the catch, he gets north/south and generates explosive plays, picking up extra yards even when they aren’t there. He’s a consistent deep threat, taking the top off the defense with long strides and good ball tracking.

91: Kaytron Allen — RB, Penn State

Singleton’s backfield running mate with the Nittany Lions, Allen is the premier short-yardage back in this class. His patience and vision are outstanding, waiting for blocks to set and defenses to overcommit before hitting the hole with purpose. What sets him apart is his ability to make defenders miss in a phone booth — he’s incredibly nimble on his feet and he has agile hips that let him shake tacklers in space and in traffic.

92: Mikail Kamara — ED, Indiana

A transfer from James Madison, Kamara is a twitchy and explosive pass rusher. He utilizes excellent hand-fighting techniques and a devastating first step to win consistently against a variety of tackles. His smaller frame lets him execute certain moves with extreme efficiency, and he’s a good run defender despite his size.

93: Zachariah Branch — WR, Georgia

A transfer from USC, Branch is a phenomenal, quick-twitch athlete. His acceleration is outstanding and he can get up to top speed in a flash, blazing past the coverage for huge plays. He’s physical after the catch and plays with good contact balance, ripping through tackles and making defenders miss in space. With silky-smooth change-of-direction skills and a quality route tree, he’s a complete receiver.

94: J.C. Davis — OT, Illinois

A converted defensive tackle and transfer from New Mexico State, Davis is a mauler in the run game, eating up defenders and driving them off the ball. In pass protection, Davis is a clean mover, redirecting quickly and mirroring pass rushers around the arc. His footwork is exceptional, playing with good pad level and keeping his feet moving while maintaining a solid base. He can play both tackle spots and even kick inside to guard if needed, adding to his versatility.

95: Ar’maj Reed-Adams — G, Texas A&M

A transfer from Kansas, Reed-Adams is a nasty run blocker. He knows how to throw his weight around, making defenders feel him when he connects on blocks. With strong hands and crisp technique, he stuns defenders on contact with a powerful punch, giving him an immediate advantage off the snap. He’s a great fit in zone schemes where he can erase defenders from the play, moving with the flow of the offense and presenting a wall to potential tacklers. He has surprising quickness to his movements that allows him to consistently hit his marks and redirect in pass protection.

Chris Brazzell II — WR, Tennessee 96:II — WR, Tennessee

A superstar breakout player in 2025, Brazzell is an explosive downfield separator. He rockets off the line of scrimmage and gets vertical quickly, making his fit in the league as a deep threat easy to see. At the catch point, he times his jumps well and uses his length to secure receptions before defenders can get to him. Against zone coverage, he finds available gaps and has a nice feel for settling into soft zones.

97: Ja’Kobi Lane — WR, USC

A warrior who battled through multiple injuries throughout his collegiate career, Lane is a weapon down the field and in the red zone. He times his jumps perfectly, boxing out defenders like a basketball player and using his long arms to snare passes before defenders can reach them. He plays with surprising wiggle and burst, with some quick-twitch hips to his game that allow him to create separation off the line and at the tops of his routes. His body control at the catch point is impressive, and it allows him to make catches that few others could.

98: Logan Jones — C, Iowa

A former defensive end, Jones moves like a tight end out there, pulling in space with such natural fluidity and speed to hit his marks and block out the defense. As a pass blocker, he’s a technician, working pass rushers with quick hands and impressive recovery speed. Interior pass rushers simply aren’t fast enough to gain an advantage on him, as he does a masterful job of staying in front of his man and staying on-balance. He rarely compromises his base and has absurd anchor strength, belying his size with a tremendous amount of core strength and leg drive.

99: Taurean York — LB, Texas A&M

A starter since his true freshman season, York is incredibly skilled at reading plays as they develop, rarely caught out of position and always in the right spot to make the right play. One of the surest tacklers in this class, he often forgoes the big hits for textbook tackling form, ensuring the play is dead when he makes contact. He stays sticky in man with tight ends and receivers alike, with good production at the catch point.

100: Harold Perkins Jr. — LB, LSU

A ridiculously talented athlete and former edge defender, Perkins really is a tweener in the NFL. He is exceptionally athletic, with true sideline-to-sideline speed and the play speed of a man with his hair on fire. As a pass rusher, he plays with superb timing and footwork, using his speed to bend the corner in an instant and flatten back to the quarterback. He has incredible range on the back end and can erase entire sides of the field. Combined with his ball skills and instincts, it makes throwing in his direction a risky proposition.