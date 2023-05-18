Veteran CB Ronald Darby (ACL) Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

According to Matt Lombardo, veteran CB Ronald Darby is expected to be ready for training camp in August.

Darby tore his ACL in early October and was released by the Broncos this offseason.

The standard nine to 12-month recovery timeline could put him in line to contribute to a team looking for veteran help later this summer.

Darby, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections.