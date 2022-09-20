Veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Ravens

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are hosting veteran free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul for a free agent visit.

This is the second visit Pierre-Paul has taken with the Ravens this year, taking a trip to Baltimore back in June.

No deal materialized then, but the Ravens are a lot more desperate for depth at outside linebacker now. There are only two healthy players at the position on the roster currently.

Pierre-Paul, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He’s an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Pierre-Paul appeared in 12 games and recorded 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four pass defenses.