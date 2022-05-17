Veteran DL Jack Crawford Retires From NFL

On Tuesday, veteran DL Jack Crawford announced that he’s retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league.

Crawford, 33, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Raiders waived him.

The Cowboys signed him a few days later and he finished out his contract in 2016 before re-signing to a one-year deal with Dallas. From there, he signed a three-year, $8.8 million with the Falcons.

Crawford most recently played for the Titans and Cardinals.

For his career, Crawford recorded 165 tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and four pass deflections over the course of 109 games.