Veteran DL Malik Jackson Retires From NFL

Former Broncos, Jaguars, Eagles and Browns DT Malik Jackson announced that he’s calling it a career after 10 seasons in the NFL.
“That was the goal. 10 to 12 years was my goal,” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “I was able to get to a point where I was doing OK. I was doing pretty well for myself. I did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life.”
Jackson, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $2,313,612 rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $85.5 million deal that included $42 million guaranteed with the Jaguars.
Jackson was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Jaguars released him. He signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $30 million but was released with a post-June 1 designation and signed on with the Browns for the 2021 season.
Jackson wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season as a free agent.
For his career, Jackson appeared in 142 total games and recorded 292 total tackles, including 63 tackles for loss, 35.5 sacks and 29 passes defended.
