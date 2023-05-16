Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh Doesn’t Plan To Sign Until After Training Camp

Veteran NFL DT Ndamukong Suh most recently played for the Eagles and wants to continue his career, yet says he won’t attend the training camp of any team.

“I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh said on NFL Total Access. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I’ll be ready.”

Suh, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

After signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers in March of 2021, Suh signed another one-year deal with the Eagles in November of 2022.

In 2022, Suh appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded 10 tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Suh as it becomes available.