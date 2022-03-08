Veteran LB Anthony Hitchens Interested In Returning To Cowboys

Calvin Watkins reports that former Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens has a desire to return to Dallas after spending the last four years in Kansas City.

Watkins says that the Cowboys are looking for linebacker help in free agency and the draft.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hitchens, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the Chiefs in 2018 that included $25 million guaranteed.

Hitchens was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $7.8 million in 2022 when the Chiefs opted to release him a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Hitchens appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 80 total tackles, no sacks, one interception and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.