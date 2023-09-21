Veteran OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Retiring From NFL

Former Jets and Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced that he’s retiring from the NFL

Duvernay-Tardif, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014 out of McGill. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $41.94 million extension that included $14 million guaranteed.

Duvernay-Tardif was set to make a base salary of $6.203 million for the 2020 season when he opted out to work as a medical orderly in Canada during the pandemic. He agreed to a restructured contract that lowered his salary to $2.75 million for 2021.

He was traded to the Jets midseason and played out the rest of his deal.

For his career, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif appeared in 73 games, making 65 starts for the Jets and Chiefs.