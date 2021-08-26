Veteran OL Stefen Wisniewski Announces Retirement

Veteran NFL OL Stefen Wisniewski announced on Thursday he is retiring from the NFL.

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

The versatile veteran had a productive 10-year career for a number of teams, including Super Bowl rings with the Eagles and Chiefs.

Wisniewski, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders back in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished out his rookie contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2015.

After finishing his deal in Jacksonville, Wisniewski signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and returned to Philadelphia on a three-year, $9 million extension. Philadelphia later declined his team-option for 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

From there, the Eagles cut Wisniewski loose and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs. The Steelers added him on a two-year contract in 2020 but opted to release him midseason.

Wisniewski returned to the Chiefs and bounced on and off their practice squad the rest of the season.

For his career, Wisniewski appeared in 139 games for the Raiders, Jaguars, Eagles, Chiefs and Steelers and made 90 starts.