Veteran OLB Justin Houston Has Interest From Multiple Teams

According to Matt Lombardo, veteran OLB Justin Houston has “significant interest” from multiple teams and is weighing his options.

He adds Houston is in no rush to sign a deal right now. Houston signed with the Ravens in July of 2021 and was given an unrestricted free agent tender in 2022 after no team had signed him by May.

He’s one of a number of notable veteran pass rushers who still remain available.

Houston, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July of 2021. Baltimore re-signed him using the unrestricted free agent tender in 2022.

In 2022, Houston appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and one pass defense.

