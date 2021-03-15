Veteran OT Donald Penn Retiring As Member Of Raiders

Vic Tafur reports that veteran OT Donald Penn is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Raiders’ franchise.

Penn, 37, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2006. After a few months in Minnesota, Penn signed on with the Buccaneers during his rookie season and spent eight years in Tampa Bay before he was released back in 2014.

From there, the Raiders signed Penn to a contract and brought him back on a $21 million extension in 2017. However, he was released two years later and spent a year with Washington.

For his career, Penn appeared in 194 games for the Buccaneers, Raiders and Washington, making 113 starts. He was a three-time Pro Bowler.