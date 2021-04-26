Veteran OT Marcus Gilbert Retiring From NFL

On Monday, Cardinals OT Marcus Gilbert announced via his Twitter account that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Thank you for all of the support over the years. I can’t wait to share my next chapter of life with you all. pic.twitter.com/JjCQ4xGwgE — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 26, 2021

Gilbert, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. The Steelers traded Gilbert to the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick in 2019. However, he was later placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Arizona re-signed Gilbert last year to a one-year contract worth up to $3.75 million. He is in the final year of his six-year, $30.815 million contract that included a $7.65 million signing bonus and set to make a base salary of $4,865,103 for the 2019 season.

Gilbert decided to opt-out of the 2020 season.

For his career, Gilbert appeared in 88 games for the Steelers, making 74 starts for them, largely at right tackle.