Veteran WR/RB Ty Montgomery Announces Retirement

According to a blog post on his website on Friday, veteran WR/RB Ty Montgomery has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Montgomery, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. Green Bay traded him to the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick back in 2018.

He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.949 million contract before signing a one-year contract with the Jets. Montgomery then joined the Saints on a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans in 2021 on another one-year contract.

The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year contract during the 2022 season, which he played out.

In 2023, Montgomery appeared in 13 games and recorded three rushing attempts for nine yards (3 YPC), to go along with five receptions for 40 yards (8 YPC).

For his career, Montgomery appeared in 92 total games for the Packers, Ravens, Jets, Saints, and Patriots. He made 20 starts and recorded 263 carries for 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 147 passes for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns.

We wish Montgomery the best in his retirement from the NFL.