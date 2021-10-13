Viking Sign TE Luke Stocker To Practice Squad, Release OT Zack Bailey

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are signing veteran TE Luke Stocker to the practice squad.

The #Vikings have signed TE Luke Stocker to the practice squad and released T Zack Bailey from the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/zTqt4YWc45 pic.twitter.com/0JUjout9PF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 13, 2021

Minnesota confirmed the move and announced OT Zack Bailey would be released to make room.

Stocker adds some veteran depth for Minnesota at tight end.

Stocker, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $4.8 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2017 season when the Buccaneers elected to cut him loose.

The Titans quickly signed him to a two-year contract and Stocker finished out the year in Tennessee. He returned to Tampa Bay the following year before signing another deal with the Titans in 2018.

Stocker joined the Falcons on a two-year contract in 2019 and spent the past two years in Atlanta. He rejoined the Titans in camp but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Stocker appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and caught seven passes for 63 yards receiving and no touchdowns.