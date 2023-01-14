Vikings Activate OL Blake Brandel, Waive C Greg Mancz

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings are activating OL Blake Brandel from injured reserve and waiving C Greg Mancz.

Brandel, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived coming out of training camp and later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings brought Brandel back on a futures contract and he has bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2022, Brandel appeared in nine games for the Vikings and made three starts at tackle.