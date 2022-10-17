Vikings Activate WR Blake Proehl, Waive S Myles Dorn

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve activated WR Blake Proehl from the PUP list and waived S Myles Dorn.

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings.

Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason.

During his three years at East Carolina, Proehl recorded 130 receptions for 1,576 yards (12.1 YPC) and nine touchdowns.