Vikings Activating QB Kirk Cousins From COVID-19 List

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer announced the team is activating QB Kirk Cousins from the COVID-19 list.

Coach Zimmer says that QB Kirk Cousins is back at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center today. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 5, 2022

Cousins, who is unvaccinated, missed Sunday night’s loss to the Packers after testing positive.

Minnesota announced it is also placing DE Tashawn Bower on the COVID-19 list and signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.

Cousins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons by Washington.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract last year.

In 2021, Cousins has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.