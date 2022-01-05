Vikings Activating T Brian O’Neill From COVID List

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that they are activating T Brian O’Neill from the COVID-19 list.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 5, 2022
O’Neil, 26, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.
In 2021, O’Neill has appeared in and started 16 games for the Vikings at tackle.
