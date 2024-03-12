Vikings Agree To Contract With K John Parker Romo

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have agreed to a contract with former XFL K John Parker Romo.

Romo has spent time in the NFL with Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago but he’s yet to appear in a game.

Vikings K Greg Joseph is no longer under contract, making Romo a potential replacement.

Romo, 25, wound up signing with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo last August before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 off-season but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad last August before being released in October.

Over the course of his four-year college career, Romo appeared in 24 total games. He converted 51 of his 52 XPA’s (98.1%) and 20 of his 27 FGA’s (74.1%). Romo also filled in as the team’s punter during his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, with eight attempts for 354 yards.