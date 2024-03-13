Vikings Agrees To Restructured Deal With S Harrison Smith

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Vikings S Harrison Smith has agreed to a restructured contract to be back with the team for a 13th season.
According to Pelissero, Smith’s new contract with the Vikings will pay him $9 million for the 2024 season.
Smith came up as a potential trade candidate last year. However, Minnesota opted to keep him with the team.
Smith, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.
In 2023, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 93 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass defenses.
