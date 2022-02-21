Vikings Announce Five Coaching Hires

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve hired five coaches as part of HC Kevin O’Connell’s staff.

The coaches include:

Matt Daniels : Special Teams Coordinator

: Special Teams Coordinator Daronte Jones : Defensive Backs

: Defensive Backs Ben Kotwica : Assistant Special Teams

: Assistant Special Teams Wes Phillips : Offensive Coordinator

: Offensive Coordinator Mike Smith: Outside Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist

Phillips, 42, got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

Phillips worked his way up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.

He’s the son of former Rams DC and longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, who is also the son of former Oilers and Saints HC Bum Phillips.

Daniels, 32, had a four-year career as an undrafted free agent safety out of Duke from 2012 to 2015 with the Rams, Jaguars and Chargers.

After his playing career was done, Daniels got his first coaching job as an assistant special teams coach with the Rams in 2018. He took the same job with the Cowboys in 2020.