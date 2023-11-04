Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves

The Vikings announced several moves on Saturday, including activating WR Jalen Nailor to the 53-man roster. The team is also elevating DL T.J. Smith and LB Nick Vigil for Week 9.

Additionally, the Vikings are signing OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad and released G Henry Byrd.

Nailor, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 this season. 

In 2023, Nailor has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any stats. 

