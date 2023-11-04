Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves

The Vikings announced several moves on Saturday, including activating WR Jalen Nailor to the 53-man roster. The team is also elevating DL T.J. Smith and LB Nick Vigil for Week 9.
– Activated WR Jalen Nailor to the 53-man roster
– Elevated DL T.J. Smith and LB Nick Vigil to active roster for tomorrow's game
– Signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad
– Released G Henry Byrd from the practice squad.
Nailor, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 this season.
In 2023, Nailor has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any stats.
