Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves

The Vikings announced five roster moves on Saturday, signing LB Nick Vigil and DL T.J. Smith to the active roster.

The team also placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve and elevated WR Lucky Jackson and CB Jaylin Williams for Week 17.

Vigil, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil joined the Jets but was let go during roster cuts before later joining the Vikings practice squad. He has been on and off the active roster since then.

In 2023, Vigil has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.