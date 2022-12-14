Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve.

Minnesota also signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster and promoted LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad, and signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad.

Brandel, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived coming out of training camp last year and later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings brought Brandel back on a futures contract in 2021 before signing him to the practice squad in September of last year. Minnesota promoted him to the active roster in October 2021.

In 2022, Brandel has appeared in nine games for Minnesota and made four starts.