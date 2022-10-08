Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve signed DB Myles Dorn to their active roster and placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve.

The Vikings also elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Ellefson will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Ellefson, 26, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Ellefson spent the season jumping between the Jaguars’ practice squad and active roster. Jacksonville waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Vikings.

In 2022, Ellefson has appeared in four games for the Vikings and caught three passes for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.