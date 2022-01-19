Vikings Complete Interview With Kellen Moore

The Minnesota Vikings announced they completed their interview with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coach vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore for our open Head Coach position. 📰: https://t.co/cYprxB3kCf pic.twitter.com/z8SKbt92YM — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 20, 2022

The full list of Vikings HC interviews include:

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Scheduled)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Moore, 32, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position last year, despite the coaching change.

In 2021, the Cowboys ranked No. 1 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 1 in points per game.