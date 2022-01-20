Vikings Complete Interview With Patriots Exec. Eliot Wolf For GM Job

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have completed their interview with Patriots’ Senior Consultant Eliot Wolf on Thursday.

We have completed an interview with Patriots Senior Consultant Eliot Wolf for our open General Manager position. 📰: https://t.co/qr7A2lXQWA pic.twitter.com/uGeJBXJw6h — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 20, 2022

Here’s where things stand in Minnesota’s search for its next GM:

General Manager:

Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

Wolf, 39, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He started off as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

After the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst as their GM, Wolf departed for the assistant GM job under John Dorsey in Cleveland. He then worked for the Seahawks before joining the Patriots as a consultant.

Wolf has previously come up as a GM candidate in the past, and will apparently be given some consideration by the Bears.