Vikings Complete Interview With Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai For DC Job

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings have completed an interview with Seahawks associate HC Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator job.

Goessling notes that Desai also interviewed for the Minnesota defensive coordinator role last offseason before they hired Ed Donatell. He also interviewed with the Browns for their defensive coordinator vacancy but the job ended up going to Jim Schwartz.

The Dolphins also requested to interview Desai.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Minnesota’s defensive coordinator vacancy:

Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai

Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores (Interview)

Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen (Interview)

Desai, 39, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.