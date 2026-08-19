Vikings Cut DT Eric Johnson II

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have released DT Eric Johnson II.

The #Vikings have signed G Joshua Gray and released DL Eric Johnson II. 📰: https://t.co/5Opt21me61 pic.twitter.com/Uypqlg9zWC — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 19, 2026

It is the corresponding move to the signing of OL Joshua Gray, which was made official.

Johnson, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4 million.

He was released by Indianapolis prior to the start of the 2024 season and was claimed off waivers by the Patriots and spent the year with them.

He was waived by the Patriots last off-season and was claimed by the Colts and spent last year on their active roster.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in six games for the Colts and accrued 12 total tackles including one tackle for loss.