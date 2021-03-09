Vikings Release K Dan Bailey

According to Dianna Russini, the Vikings are releasing K Dan Bailey.

The Vikings confirmed the news almost immediately after Russini’s report.

Bailey was due to have a portion of his contract guarantee in the coming weeks and Minnesota had recently added another kicker, so the writing was on the wall in some respects.

According to Over The Cap, cutting Bailey results in a $2.1 million dead money charge and $1.7 million in cap savings.

Bailey, 33, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his seven-year, $22.5 million contract when the Cowboys elected to cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Vikings later agreed to a one-year contract with Bailey and brought him back on a one-year contract for 2019. Minnesota signed Bailey to a three-year, $10 million extension in 2020.

In 2020, Bailey appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and converted 15 of 22 field goal attempts (68.2 percent) to go along with 37 of 43 extra-point tries (90.9 percent).