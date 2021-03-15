Vikings DE Danielle Hunter Still Unhappy With Contract, Considering Trade Request

According to Chad Graff, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is still unhappy with his current deal and plans to explore all options, including potentially a trade request.

Hunter missed this past season after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc. He had expressed unhappiness through his agent with his contract, which still has three years remaining, at that time but Vikings GM Rick Spielman said recently Hunter had not requested a trade and downplayed the situation.

That surprised Hunter, according to Graff. He reports the star defensive end is still unhappy with his deal which pays dramatically less than what other elite pass rushers have signed in recent years.

Graff reports that Hunter is going to consider all of his options, including a holdout, a public trade request or potentially changing agents.

Hunter’s absence would leave a huge hole on the Vikings’ defensive line, so this is a situation to keep an eye on going forward.

Hunter, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 next season and $11,400,000 for the following three years.

In 2019, Hunter appeared in all 16 games and recorded 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.