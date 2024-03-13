Vikings Decline To Tender RFA RB Cam Akers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings did not tender pending restricted free agent RB Cam Akers, making him an unrestricted free agent.

This does not come as a big surprise, as Akers tore his Achilles for the second time in his career last year and Minnesota has made other moves at the position.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

In 2023, Akers has appeared in seven games and rushed 22 times for 29 yards and one touchdown.