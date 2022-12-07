Vikings Designate CB Cameron Dantzler & RB Ty Chandler To Return

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have designated CB Cameron Dantzler and fifth-round RB Ty Chandler to return from injured reserve.

CB Cam Dantzler and RB Ty Chandler have been designated for return; returned to practice. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 7, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s currently in the third year of that deal.

In 2022, Dantzler has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded 45 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.

Chandler, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Vikings.

In 2022, Chandler has appeared in two games for the Vikings but has yet to register a stat.