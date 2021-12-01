Vikings Designate DT Michael Pierce To Return From Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have designated DT Michael Pierce to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

DT Michael Pierce has been designated for return/returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/SA9Yp8XeEQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 1, 2021

This opens a 21-day window for Pierce to practice before being activated.

Pierce, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully-guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021.

In 2021, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Vikings, recording nine total tackles and two sacks.