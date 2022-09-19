Vikings Elevate CB Duke Shelley From Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have elevated CB Duke Shelley to the roster from the practice squad for Monday night’s game.

The #Vikings have elevated CB Duke Shelley to the active roster for tonight's game against Philadelphia. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 19, 2022

Teams can activate a player from the practice squad and have them return without needing to go through waivers three times a season.

Shelley, 26, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waiving him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad.

In 2021, Shelley appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 37 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and three pass deflections.