Vikings Expected To Release DT Shamar Stephen

Adam Caplan reports that the Vikings are expected to release DT Shamar Stephen.

This comes after the Vikings opted to sign DT Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year, $22 million on Monday.

Stephen, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,285,148 contract with the Minnesota Vikings before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

The Vikings elected to bring Stephen back in 2019 on a new three-year, $12.45 million contract.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Stephen will free up $3.75 million of available cap space while creating $1,333,334 million in dead money.

In 2020, Stephen appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 34 tackles and a half sack.