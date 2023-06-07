Vikings Getting ‘Real’ Trade Interest In OLB Danielle Hunter

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have been getting trade calls regarding OLB Danielle Hunter who is unhappy with his current contract.

Rapoport says Hunter is due just $5.5 million in 2023 after the Vikings moved up money in his deal to patch up a contract dispute last year. The two sides have not yet been able to reach an agreement on an extension this offseason.

He adds Hunter is getting serious interest from other teams due to his talent and the situation. Minnesota has discussed some band-aid compromise situations to give Hunter a raise for 2023 without over-committing beyond that, but Rapoport says so far Hunter has not been interested.

The situation is further complicated because the Vikings’ options to replace Hunter in the lineup at this point in the offseason aren’t outstanding, although there are an unusual number of notable veteran edge rushers still available.

Hunter has not been in attendance for voluntary workouts so far this offseason.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.