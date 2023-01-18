Vikings Have Had Preliminary Discussions On Extension For Justin Jefferson

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed the front office and WR Justin Jefferson‘s agent have had preliminary talks on an extension, per Chris Tomasson.

The star receiver is eligible for a new deal for the first time this offseason after completing three years in the NFL.

His extension will almost certainly make him one of the highest-paid receivers in football and come in at around $28 to $30 million a year, if not higher.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Vikings to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 receptions on 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 24 yards and another touchdown.