Vikings Have Offer On Table To Bring Back CB Mackensie Alexander

Ben Goessling reports that the Vikings have an offer on the table for free agent CB Mackensie Alexander to potentially return to Minnesota.

The Vikings have been linked to a number of defensive backs in recent days, which was an issue for them last year.

Alexander, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals last year.

Alexander is once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Alexander appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 47 tackles, one interception and six passes defended.