Vikings Haven’t Had Significant Trade Talks About Adding QB

Dianna Russini reports that the Vikings have not had any significant conversations about trading for a quarterback in the wake of the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

There was some online speculation about Minnesota making a move for Kyler Murray. Another quarterback who has come up several times as a trade candidate is Ryan Tannehill.

However, it sounds like Minnesota doesn’t intend to go this route over the next 24 hours or so.

The Vikings currently have Sean Mannion on their practice squad to go along with rookie Jaren Hall.

Free agent options include Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Carson Wentz and Colt McCoy among others.

We’ll have more regarding the Vikings as the news is available.