Vikings Hiring Former Jaguars WR Coach Keenan McCardell

According to Eugene Frenette, the Vikings are hiring former Jaguars WR coach Keenan McCardell to the same position.

McCardell was pushed out essentially by new HC Urban Meyer, who was looking to hire someone he had more familiarity with to the position.

McCardell, 51, played 17 seasons in the NFL for Washington, the Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Chargers and Texans. After retiring in 2007, he joined Washington as a receivers coach in 2010.

Since then, McCardell has held the same position for the University of Maryland and the Jaguars. He’s been with Jacksonville since 2017.