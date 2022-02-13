Vikings Hiring Mike Pettine To Defensive Staff

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings plan to add former Packers DC Mike Pettine to their defensive coaching staff.

Pettine’s name had come up as an option for Minnesota’s defensive coordinator vacancy. That position will instead go to Ed Donatell but Minnesota still wanted Pettine’s experience on the staff.

Pettine, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach back in 2002. He spent seven years in Baltimore before taking over as the Jets defensive coordinator in 2009.

Pettine spent one year in Buffalo with the Bills before being hired as the Browns’ head coach for the 2014 season. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Dom Capers.

Green Bay opted to move on from Pettine last year and he was later hired by the Bears as a senior defensive assistant.

In 2020, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 9 in fewest passing yards allowed.