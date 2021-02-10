Vikings Hiring Paul Guenther As Senior Defensive Assistant

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are hiring former Raiders DC Paul Guenther as a senior defensive assistant.

Guenther worked with Vikings HC Mike Zimmer for six years with the Bengals and is well-versed in the system. He was most recently with the Raiders until being fired with just a couple of games left in 2020.

Guenther, 49, began his NFL coaching career back in 2002 as an assistant coach for Washington. He left after two years to join the Bengals’ coaching staff and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator after the team lost Mike Zimmer to the Vikings in 2014.

The Raiders hired Guenther as their defensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was fired with three games remaining in 2020

In the 13 games he was the coordinator in 2020, Guenther’s defense was No. 28 in points allowed, No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 19 in rushing yards allowed and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.