Vikings Hoping To Interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are hoping to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position, as their search has been quiet so far this offseason.

Evero has been in demand this offseason and has interviewed for the Broncos, Colts, Cardinals, and Texans’ head coaching positions. The Falcons also looked to interview him for their defensive coordinator job, but Denver denied Atlanta’s request.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on the Vikings’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.