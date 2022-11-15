Vikings Hosted Six For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings hosted six free agents for workouts on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
- DT Sheldon Day
- DB Darren Evans
- TE Alize Mack
- CB Parry Nickerson (signed)
- DT Jullian Taylor
- DE Curtis Weaver
Weaver, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphin out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2020.
Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but he eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns brought Weaver back on a futures contract this past January but cut him coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.
