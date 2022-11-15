Vikings Hosted Six For Workouts

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings hosted six free agents for workouts on Tuesday. 

Vikings HelmetThe full list includes:

  1. DT Sheldon Day
  2. DB Darren Evans
  3. TE Alize Mack
  4. CB Parry Nickerson (signed)
  5. DT Jullian Taylor
  6. DE Curtis Weaver

Weaver, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphin out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2020.

Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but he eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns brought Weaver back on a futures contract this past January but cut him coming out of the preseason. 

During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.

