Vikings Hosted Six For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings hosted six free agents for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Weaver, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphin out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2020.

Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but he eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns brought Weaver back on a futures contract this past January but cut him coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.