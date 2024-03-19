Vikings Hosting LB Jihad Ward For Visit

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Vikings are hosting free agent LB Jihad Ward for a visit.

Ward, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $5.539 million contract when the Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for WR Ryan Switzer.

Dallas wound up waiving Ward coming out of the 2018 preseason and he later signed on with the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, Ward signed on with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore in 2020 on a new deal.

Ward signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, then landed with the Giants on a one-year deal in 2022. New York brought him back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Jihad Ward appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 24 tackles, five sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.