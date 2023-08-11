Vikings Hosting RB Kareem Hunt For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are bringing in free-agent RB Kareem Hunt for a visit on Friday.

Hunt recently left his visit with the Colts without signing a deal, although Indianapolis made an offer. Other reports have said they were offering more than the Saints were earlier this week which prompted him to leave his trip to New Orleans without signing a deal, as expected.

Other teams are showing continued interest in Hunt. After a quiet offseason to this point, Hunt’s market has apparently picked up considerably.

Hunt, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

Hunt is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Hunt appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and rushed for 468 yards on 123 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 210 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.

We have Hunt included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.