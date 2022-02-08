Vikings Interviewed Sean Desai For Defensive Coordinator Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Vikings interviewed former Bears DC Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator job under new HC Kevin O’Connell.

Fowler says that the Vikings are expected to hire either Desai, Ravens’ Anthony Weaver or Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant to run their defense.

Desai drew interest from the Seahawks and Giants for their defensive coordinator jobs.

Desai, 38, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on the Vikings’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.