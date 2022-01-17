Vikings Interviewing Eagles’ Catherine Raiche & Browns’ Kwesi Odofo-Mensah For GM Job Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche for their GM vacancy today.

Kimberley Martin adds Minnesota is interviewing Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Odofo-Mensah today as well. They have an interview scheduled with Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook on Thursday.

Here’s where Minnesota’s GM search stands.

GM Interviews

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Raiche, 33, began her career in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes back in 2015 and eventually joined the Tampa Bay Vipers front office during the failed reboot of the XFL.

The Eagles hired Raiche as football operations coordinator and in 2021 she became vice president of football operations.