Vikings Interviewing Giants DC Patrick Graham For HC Job On Saturday

The Vikings will have a virtual interview with Giants DC Patrick Graham for their head coach job on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Yesterday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Graham is a name to watch for the Vikings’ head coaching search along with Rams OC Kevin O’Connell.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Vikings’ job:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.